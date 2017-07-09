Jobs, climate, steel highlight Trump's effect on the G20

Donald Trump’s debut Group of 20 summit yielded a concluding statement covered with the US president’s fingerprints. While the meeting was marred by clashes and vandalism in protests throughout Hamburg, inside the summit venue leaders largely avoided the incendiary — striking a deal on trade
while agreeing to disagree on climate.
Here are the main points of the 2017 G-20 communique, as seen by Bloomberg News:
Trade
The leaders will “continue to fight protectionism including all unfair trade
practices and recognise the role of legitimate trade
defence instruments in this regard.” All countries but the US will hail the first part of that phrase — the anti-protectionism pledge — while Trump
may have a wider definition of “legitimate” trade
measures than his peers. Leaders also noted the need for “reciprocal and mutually advantageous trade,” evoking dealmaker Trump’s transactional view of the world.
Steel
Leaders committed to “rapidly develop concrete policy solutions that reduce steel
excess capacity” and called on members of a global forum on steel
— struck up at last year’s G20
in China — to “fulfill their commitments on enhanced information sharing” within one month. The tougher language is a policy victory for Trump
as he considers new tariffs and quotas on US steel
imports.
Climate
The US “announced it will immediately cease the implementation of its current nationally-determined contribution and affirms its strong commitment to an approach that lowers emissions while supporting economic growth and improving energy security needs.” While leaders “take note” of the US decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, all but Trump
“agree that the Paris Agreement is irreversible.”
Global economy
“We will continue to use all policy tools — monetary, fiscal and structural — individually and collectively to achieve our goal of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, while enhancing economic and financial resilience.”
This wasn’t contentious and is in line with previous G20
statements.
The 1%
“We recognise that the benefits of international trade
and investment have not been shared widely enough. We need to better enable our people to seize the opportunities and benefits of economic globalisation.”
This section mirrors tougher language used in the G-7 statement in May and reflects Trump’s insistence that trade
must be “fair” as well as free.
WTO
“We underline the crucial role of the rules-based international
trading system” including importance of “WTO-consistent” bilateral pacts. This is win for the Europeans, who insisted on recognition of the WTO
in the face of Trump
administration scepticism of the multilateral trading regime.
Migration
“We emphasise the sovereign right of states to manage and control their borders and in this regard to establish policies in their own national interests and national security, as well as the importance that repatriation and reintegration of migrants who are not eligible to remain be safe and humane.”
This again is tougher language that is a nod to efforts by Trump
— though not only Trump
— to tighten borders.
Women
For the first time, G20
leaders agreed that “enhanced equal access” for men and women
to property, employment and financial services “are fundamental for achieving gender equality and full realisation of their rights.” Leaders also agreed that “more needs to be done” to cut the labour-force participation gender gap.
Bloomberg
