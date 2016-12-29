John Kerry rips Israel apart over settlements

Secretary of State tore into on Thursday for settlement-building, accusing Prime Minister of dragging away from democracy and forcefully rejecting the notion that America had abandoned with a controversial UN vote.

Israel's government accused Kerry of a skewed attempt to blame for failing to reach a peace deal.

In a farewell speech, Kerry laid out a vision for peace that he won't be in office to implement, but that the US hoped might be heeded even after President leaves office.

He staunchly defended Obama's move last week to allow the to declare Israeli settlements illegal, the spark that set off an extraordinary and deepening diplomatic spat between the US and its closest Mideast ally.

"If the choice is one state, can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said in a speech that ran more than an hour, a comprehensive airing of grievances that have built up in the Obama administration over eight years but were rarely, until this month, discussed publicly.

Breaking sharply from longstanding US policy that foreign powers shouldn't impose a solution, Kerry unveiled a six-part outline of what a future peace deal could look like.

The outline tracked closely with principles long assumed to be part of an eventual deal, and Kerry insisted he was merely describing what's emerged as points of general agreement.

Pushing back on Israel's fury at the US abstention in the vote, Kerry questioned Netanyahu's commitment to Palestinian statehood, which has formed the basis for all serious peace talks for years.

Though Netanyahu says he believes in the two-state solution, Kerry said, the government he leads is "the most right-wing in Israel's history."

"The settler agenda is defining the future of Israel. And their stated purpose is clear: They believe in one state," Kerry said.

While Israel's Arab population has citizenship rights, the roughly 2.5 Palestinians living in the West Bank do not. controls their ability to move, they can be subject to Israeli military law and they do not have a right to vote in Israeli elections.

Instead, they are governed by the Palestinian Authority, which has only limited powers of autonomy.

Netanyahu planned to respond personally later today in a televised statement. His office issued a statement denouncing the speech, arguing it was "skewed against Israel."

"Kerry obsessively dealt with settlements and barely touched upon the root of the conflict: Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries," the prime minister's office said.

Israel's government was enraged after the US abstained from voting on the resolution last week that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law.

Netanyahu accused the US of colluding with the Palestinians and helping draft the resolution. The US has vehemently denied those charges.

Kerry insisted the US "did not draft or originate" the resolution, introduced by Egypt and later by a handful of other nations.

"The vote in the was about preserving the two-state solution. That's what we were standing up for," Kerry said.