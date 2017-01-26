Johnson & Johnson says to buy pharma group Actelion for $30 bn

US pharmaceuticals giant on Thursday announced it was buying Europe's biggest bio-pharmaceutical firm, Switzerland's Actelion, for $30 billion (27.9 billion euros) in a deal that creates a new spin-off company.

The deal between the world's biggest producer of healthcare goods and Actelion, a leader in medicines treating high blood pressure, will create a new Swiss-listed firm called R&D NewCo focusing on the research and development of new drugs, the two companies said in a joint statement.

will acquire all the outstanding of Actelion for $280 per share in a deal approved by the boards of both companies, with the tender offer to start by mid-February.

Actelion CEO said the new R&D company would "allow us to continue with our successful culture of innovation", while Johnson & Johnson's CEO and chairman Alex Gorsky said in a statement that the of Actelion offered "compelling value" to shareholders in both companies.

"The addition of Actelion's specialty in-market medicines and late-stage products is consistent with Johnson & Johnson's efforts to grow in attractive and complementary therapeutic areas and serve patients with serious illnesses and significant unmet medical need," Gorsky said.

"In addition, the transaction structure will provide flexibility to accelerate investment in its industry-leading, innovative pipeline to drive additional growth."

Actelion founder Clozel will found the new R&D company, which will initially be 16 per cent owned by the US giant with the option of acquiring another 16 per cent.

has some 127,000 employees, operating the world's biggest medical device business as well as a huge pharmaceutical and consumer products wing that covers everything from baby products to band-aids.