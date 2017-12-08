JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance

Stronger than expected US jobs growth data lifts Wall Street
Business Standard

JPMorgan, Citi will not immediately clear bitcoin trade: FT Report

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday said it is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on the exchanges in the coming days

Reuters 

Bitcoin

Big Banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will not immediately clear bitcoin trades for clients once Cboe Global Markets and CME Group start trading futures contracts in the cryptocurrency next week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday said it is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on the exchanges in the coming days.

JPMorgan and Citigroup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 
First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 20:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements