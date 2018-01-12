Julian Assange a free man now? Ecuador grants WikiLeaks founder citizenship

has granted citizenship to founder Julian Assange, who has been sheltering at its embassy for five years to avoid arrest, Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa announced on Friday. Espinosa told a press conference in Quito that Assange, an Australian, became an Ecuadoran citizen on December 12. As a result, she said had asked to recognise Assange as a diplomat, which would give him immunity from arrest, a request has refused. "The Ecuadoran government is empowered to grant nationality to the protected person and thus facilitate... his inclusion in the host state," Espinosa told reporters. She said the request to to accept diplomatic status for Assange was made on December 20, and denied a day later. The foreign minister said Quito would not insist further on the issue because of the "good relations we have with the United Kingdom". The British foreign ministry said in a statement that had "recently requested diplomatic status for Mr Assange here in the UK.

The UK did not grant that request, nor are we in talks with on this matter." Ecuador's attempt to obtain diplomatic status for Assange comes as part of the country's broader efforts to resolve the case of their long-term lodger, who moved into the embassy in 2012 to avoid arrest over a Swedish probe into rape allegations. Sweden dropped their investigation over the 2010 allegations last year, but British police have said they are still seeking to arrest him for failing to surrender to a court after violating bail terms. " knows that the way to resolve this issue is for to leave the embassy to face justice," Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. Assange has refused to step outside the embassy and claimed he fears being extradited to the United States, over WikiLeaks' publication of leaked secret and diplomatic cables in 2010. Espinosa had said on Tuesday her government was looking at the possibility of a "third country or a personality" stepping in to resolve the stand-off. "No solution will be achieved without cooperation and the cooperation of the United Kingdom, which has also shown interest in seeking a way out," she said.