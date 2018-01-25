'Just signed your death warrant': Doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 yrs

Disgraced former was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison today for sexually abusing athletes and patients for decades. "Sir, I'm giving you 175 years, which is 2100 months.

I just signed your death warrant," Michigan state judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in handing down the sentence. More than 100 women and girls accused Nassar of a pattern of serial abuse, and have lashed out at top sporting officials for failing to stop him. They include the Olympic gold-medal winners Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney. "You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again," Aquilina said, insisting that the doctor remained a danger. "You have done nothing to control those urges, and anywhere you walk destruction will occur," she added.