Death toll has risen to 95 in Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul, confirmed Afghan's

Spokesman for the Wahid Majrooh confirmed the figures.

He also said that at least 163 people were wounded.

According to the Afghan Government, the Taliban-allied Haqqani network is behind the attack.

India condemned the and extended solidarity with Afghanistan.

It also conveyed its "heartfelt condolences to the next of kins of victims of these terror attacks and pray for speedy recovery to those injured."

According to Afghan's TOLO News, the explosion occurred when an explosive laden ambulance was detonated in a busy area, which is close to Kabul's infamous Chicken Street.

The Emergency Hospital reporting by mid-afternoon that it was filled to capacity and could not take in any more patients.

Patients were then transferred to other hospitals in the city.

This bombing is the latest in a string of deadly attacks across Afghanistan in the past week.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, 'Save The Children' organisation in Afghan's Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province attacked.

Last Saturday, the Taliban gunmen raided a luxury hotel in Kabul">Kabul, killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.

