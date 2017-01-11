TRENDING ON BS
Kandahar blast: 11 killed, UAE envoy among injured

The explosion took place during a high-level meeting at the guest house

IANS  |  Kabul 

At least 11 people were killed in an explosion at a provincial government guest house in Kandahar city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

The UAE ambassador, another envoy and Kandahar Governor Hamayun Azizi were among those injured in the explosion, provincial spokesperson Samim Khpolwak, who is himself injured, told TOLOnews.

He said at least four Arabs, who were bodyguards, were among those killed. A source told TOLOnews the governor was in a serious condition.

Also, the Kandahar police chief, General Abdul Raziq, who was also at the guesthouse at the time of the explosion, was unharmed.

The explosion took place during a high-level meeting at the guest house. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

Meanwhile, the toll from two suicide blasts in the Kabul city earlier on Tuesday rose to 28, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday night, adding among the killed were four police officers and four women.

It said about 64 people were injured by the bombings. The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for Kabul attack.

