Kashmir dispute, hegemonic policies obstacle to South Asia peace: Pakistan

Denying that it provides safe havens to terrorists, said that a complex interplay of geopolitics and the pursuit of "hegemonic policies" were to blame for the threat to peace and stability in



After being slammed by US President Donald Trump for its support to terrorists, Pakistan's Foreign Office said the "non-resolution of the dispute remains the primary obstacle to peace and stability in the region."



The late-night reaction came after Trump announced his new policy for and the larger South Asian region, calling on to step up its role in the war-torn country and warned against providing safe havens to terrorist groups.The foreign office said the new US strategy in and was discussed at a Cabinet meeting held late last night and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take up the issue during a National Security Committee meeting on August 24 for a comprehensive policy response.In its initial response, it expressed disappointment over the accusations."No country in the world has suffered more than from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders," it said. "It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort.""Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with to eradicate terrorism," the foreign office said.It said the threat to peace and security "cannot be isolated from the complex interplay of geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes and pursuit of hegemonic policies", reiterating that there was no exclusive military solution to the crisis insupports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned politically negotiated solution for sustainable peace in Afghanistan, it said.