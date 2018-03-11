'Keep America Great!', Donald Trump announces campaign slogan for 2020

-
ALSO READRussian bots retweeted Trump 10 times more than Hillary before US election A yearful of Trump: A changed America and its new-found 'wokeness' Donald Trump's mixed signals on security approach Russia probe: Trump transition team says Mueller unlawfully obtained emails United Nations decries Donald Trump's immigrants remark as 'racist'
-
After promising to 'Make America Great Again', President Donald Trump seemed to be gearing up for 2020 re-election, announcing his new slogan to be "Keep America Great!" Trump said if he runs again which is "almost positive" he cannot use his 'Make America Great Again' tag line. That's because he will already have spent years in office. "The task for all of us, for everyone here tonight is to make sure that this great American comeback continues full speed ahead. We are doing things that are amazing," Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Referring to his campaign slogan of the 2016 presidential elections, Trump said he can't use it in 2020 because of the amazing accomplishments of his administration. "We can't say make America great again because I already did that...
Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it two years from now is going to be 'Keep America Great!'" Trump said amidst cheers from his supporters. Referring to the latest job figures, Trump said the economy is thriving and jobs are coming back. Trump also said he wanted to take on Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 presidential election. "I know her weakness," he said, without elaborating on what that might be, spinning off into another subject. "I would love to run against Oprah. That would be a painful experience for her," he added. In the last one year, Trump said, his administration created three million jobs, passed the largest tax cuts and reforms in the American history. In his remarks, he urged his supporters to defeat the Democratic candidates in the mid-term elections later this year. Into a full election mode, Trump in his characteristic campaign style slammed the media for allegedly being biased against him, and attacked the opposition Democratic party leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. "You know, how easy it is to be presidential? But you'd be so bored," Trump told the audience. "I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight," Trump said in his more "presidential" voice. "See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do," Trump said. "But this is much more effective. If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn't be here tonight," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU