'Keep America Great!', Donald Trump announces campaign slogan for 2020

After promising to 'Make Great Again', seemed to be gearing up for 2020 re-election, announcing his new slogan to be "Keep Great!" said if he runs again which is "almost positive" he cannot use his 'Make Great Again' tag line. That's because he will already have spent years in office. "The task for all of us, for everyone here tonight is to make sure that this great American comeback continues full speed ahead. We are doing things that are amazing," told his supporters at a campaign rally in Referring to his campaign slogan of the 2016 presidential elections, said he can't use it in 2020 because of the amazing accomplishments of his administration. "We can't say great again because I already did that...

Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it two years from now is going to be 'Keep Great!'" said amidst cheers from his supporters. Referring to the latest job figures, said the economy is thriving and jobs are coming back. also said he wanted to take on in the 2020 "I know her weakness," he said, without elaborating on what that might be, spinning off into another subject. "I would love to run against Oprah. That would be a painful experience for her," he added. In the last one year, said, his administration created three million jobs, passed the largest tax cuts and reforms in the American history. In his remarks, he urged his supporters to defeat the Democratic candidates in the mid-term elections later this year. Into a full election mode, in his characteristic campaign style slammed the media for allegedly being biased against him, and attacked the opposition leaders, including Senators and "You know, how easy it is to be presidential? But you'd be so bored," told the audience. "I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight," said in his more "presidential" voice. "See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do," said. "But this is much more effective. If I came like a stiff, you guys wouldn't be here tonight," he said.