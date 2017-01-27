Keep your mouth shut and listen, says top Trump advisor to media

A top advisor has asked the mainstream in the US to keep its mouth shut as the news organisations have been "humiliated" by the general elections results and he repeatedly described them as "the opposition party" of the current administration.

"The should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while," Stephen K Bannon, Chief White House Strategist for President told The New York Times in a conference call.

"I want you to quote this. The here is the opposition party. They don't understand this country. They still do not understand why is the president of the US," Bannon said.

Bannon, who played a key role in the victory of Trump last November said that the elite got it all wrong covering the campaign.

"The elite got it dead wrong, 100 per cent dead wrong," Bannon said calling it "a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there."

"The mainstream has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign," Bannon said.

"Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign. You were humiliated," he alleged.

"The has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work. You're the opposition party. Not the Democratic Party. You're the opposition party. The is the opposition party," he said.

"The paper of record for our beloved republic, The New York Times, should be absolutely ashamed and humiliated. They got it 100 per cent wrong," Bannon said.