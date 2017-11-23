Kevin Spacey being investigated by UK cops over second sexual assault claim

Award-winning producer and actor is being investigated by the British police over the second assault allegation.

The Metropolitan Police said that they were looking into the fresh claims against the Hollywood actor after having opened an investigation into similar allegations against him earlier this month, reports the Telegraph.

But now, the Metropolitan Police has said it is investigating a further allegation involving the same man, dating back to 2005.

According to the police, officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The two-time Academy Award winner, Spacey was artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The concerns about Spacey's behaviour gained wider public attention when an actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the 'House Of Cards' star climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26.

Earlier, the Old Vic theatre in London, where he was artistic director from 2003 to 2015, said it had been contacted by 56 people with 20 individual allegations of inappropriate conduct, including some allegedly perpetrated against former staff.

It said 14 were so serious it had advised the complainants to contact the police, and apologised for failing to ensure there was an environment in which people felt they could come forward.

However, Spacey has been fired from the Netflix TV series 'House of Cards,' and is being cut out of Ridley Scott's finished film ' '

The 'American Beauty' star Spacey apologised to Rapp for "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour" and later released a statement saying he was seeking unspecified treatment.