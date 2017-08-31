Key CPC Congress to meet on Oct 18 to discuss 2nd term for Xi Jinping

China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 19th Congress on October 18 during which President is expected to get an endorsement for a second five- year term.



About 2,300 Congress delegates will vote on a new Central Committee, which will then endorse leadership appointments and constitutional changes during the key party Congress - a meeting held every five years.



Observers will be watching closely to see if 64-year-old Xi, who consolidated his hold on the party, government and the military with an unprecedented anti-corruption drive since he assumed the party leadership in November 2012, will get his associates elevated to important positions, Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported.Speculation is rife that Xi wants to elevate his close confidante, anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, 69, to give a higher status to him though he cannot continue in power as the party's retirement age is 68 years.Senior leaders, who held their annual informal conclave at the sea side resort of Beidaihe, did not endorse Wang's elevation, according by Japanese daily The Yomiuri Shimbun.Rumours are also doing the rounds that Premier Li Keqiang, 62, who is number two in the party hierarchy after Xi, may take over as head of the national legislature, the National People's Congress, often regarded as the rubber stamp parliament for its routine endorsement of the Communist Party of (CPC) policies.The Japanese daily said Xi and Li will continue in their posts but there will be changes in the seven member Standing Committee, the highest policy body which ruled the country on the basis of collective leadership.The members of the all-powerful Standing Committee are seen as potential successor of the president.As per the CPC traditions, the top leaders get two terms.Since he took over power, Xi assumed the status of a "core leader" which is on par with party founder Mao Zedong and his successor and reformist leaderA host of recent developments, including the continued slowdown of the economy, the looming crisis over North Korea's nuclear programme increasing confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang and the recent 73-day Dokalam standoff between India and were expected to figure in the Congress.