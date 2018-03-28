Kim Jong-un visits Xi Jinping, China informs Donald Trump; 10 highlights

China confirmed Wednesday that met with on a surprise visit to Beijing, and said the North Korean leader would be willing to give up his and hold a summit with the US. “The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realization of peace,” Kim said during the four-day visit, according to Xinhua. Xi said that China continues to push for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and made four proposals to improve relations with North Korea, including maintaining frequent contact with Kim. Xi said China will continue to share friendship with as a “strategic choice” that “will not change because of any single event at a particular time.” "We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim, according the Xinhua story that repeatedly referred to the two leaders as comrades. "We are willing to work together with DPRK comrades, remain true to our original aspiration and jointly move forward, to promote long-term healthy and stable development of China-DPRK relations, benefit the two countries and two peoples, and make new contribution to regional peace, stability and development," Xi said. The visit comes amid a diplomatic flurry in Asia as leaders jockey for face time with Kim and seek to defuse tensions over North Korea’s program. Here are the highlights of Kim Jong-un's first visit to China 1) China informs US of Kim's visit China told the US that North Korean leader visited Beijing this week, the White House has said. The communication on Monday between Beijing and Washington also included a message from Chinese for his US counterpart, Donald Trump, a statement said on Tuesday, Efe news reported. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the US has discussed Kim's visit with South Korea and Japan. 2) Kim visits Xi Jinping to congratulate him on re-election: Kim said a series of major and happy events had taken place consecutively in China recently and referred Xi's re-election for the second term. Kim said it was his obligation to come congratulate Xi in person, in line with the DPRK-China friendly tradition, the report said. ALSO READ: Kim Jong-un visited China, held talks with Xi Jinping 3) Xi Jinping speaks highly of Kim Jong-un's visit: Chinese has held talks with leader in Beijing during the trip, which reportedly took place from March 25 to 28. The Chinese state media on Wednesday confirmed that made a surprise trip to Beijing. Xi and his wife held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, reported China's state-run news agency Xinhua. "We speak highly of this visit," Xi said. 4) Traditional China-DPRK friendship should be developed further: Xi underscored the China-DPRK friendship, saying, "This is a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality, the and regional structure and the general situation of China-DPRK ties. This should not and will not change because of any single event at a particular time." China is a traditional ally and major trading partner for North Korea: The China-North Korean relations went through some testing times since Kim took over as the supreme leader of the country as he pressed ahead with his nuclear programme disregarding caution from Beijing. Relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing beefed up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump. 5) on denuclearization: China’s Foreign Ministry cited Kim in a lengthy statement as telling Xi that the situation on the Korean peninsula is starting to improve because has taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks. “It is our consistent stand to be committed to on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il,” said, according to the statement. is willing to talk with the United States and hold a summit between the two countries, he said. “The issue of of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realisation of peace,” Kim said. However, North Korea’s KCNA news agency made no mention of Kim’s pledge to denuclearise. 6) Xi Jinping made 4 proposals to for China-DPRK relations: i. Continuation of high-level exchange, including close communication between him and Kim ii. Make full play of strategic communication iii. Cement the popular will foundation for China-DPRK friendship enhancing people to people contacts iv. Actively advance peaceful

7) Preparations on for Trump-Kim summit, says White House: The United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House has said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday told reporters that preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Trump at the request of Pyongyang. "We are continuing to move forward. The offer was extended and accepted, and were continuing to move forward in that process. We still don't have a set time or date on that front," Sanders said in response to a question.

8) China earlier kept mum on North Korea's visit to Beijing: "I am not aware of any information at present. If we have some information, we will release it in due course," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press conference.

Although Hua did not confirm if North Korean leader had made his first visit to China since assuming power six years ago, he did say the two countries were "traditional friends" and still had "normal exchanges" despite recent sanctions by Beijing on Pyongyang in line with several resolutions of the UN Security Council, reports Efe news agency.

9) Like father, like son: The presence of was along the lines of the trips to Beijing by his father, Kim Jong-il, who used to come in a special train, amid heavy security deployments at key points in the Chinese capital, and complete silence by the authorities of both countries until the North Korean leader had returned to his country.

10) The train journey: Japanese media reports said a special North Korean train arrived in Beijing under unusually heavy security, suggesting a senior delegation might have been aboard.

The reports sparked speculation that leader might have been aboard the train. Heavy security was reported at the Friendship Bridge before the train passed from to China, and there were reports of it passing through several stations on the way from to Beijing.

The NTV network said the green and yellow train appears very similar to the one that former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's late father, took to Beijing in 2011 and has 21 cars.

A video that aired on NTV also showed a motorcade of black limousines waiting at the train station and rows of Chinese soldiers marching on what appeared to be a train platform. The video did not show anyone getting off the train.