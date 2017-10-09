Kim Jong Un promotes sister to centre of power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nuclear weapons are a "powerful deterrent" which guarantee North Korea's sovereignty, state media reported on Sunday, hours after President said "only one thing will work" in dealing with the isolated country. Trump did not make clear to what he was referring, but his comments seemed to be a further suggestion that military action was on his mind. In a speech to a meeting of the powerful Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, a day before Trump's most recent comments, state media said Kim had addressed the "complicated situation".The meeting also handled some personnel changes inside North Korea's secretive and opaque ruling centre of power, state media said. Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, was made an alternate member of the politburo — the top decision-making body over which Kim Jong Un presides. Alongside Kim Jong Un himself, the promotion makes the 30-year-old the only other millennial member of the influential body. Her promotion indicates the 28-year-old has become a replacement for Kim Jong Un's aunt, Kim Kyong Hee, who had been a key decision maker when former leader Kim Jong Il was alive.

