Kim Jong-un, South Korea's Moon discuss peace deal on eve of summit

said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with into a peace agreement, as US officials confirmed an unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader.

and became the most senior US official known to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he visited at the end of March to discuss a planned summit with

Pompeo's visit provided the strongest sign yet about Trump's willingness to become the first serving US president ever to meet a North Korean leader.

At the same time, old rivals and are preparing for their own summit, between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on April 27, with a bid to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War a major factor in talks.

"As one of the plans, we are looking at a possibility of shifting the Korean peninsula's armistice to a peace regime," a high-ranking South Korean presidential official told reporters when asked about the

"But that's not a matter than can be resolved between the two Koreas alone. It requires close consultations with other concerned nations, as well as North Korea," the official said.

and a US-led UN force are technically still at war with after the Korean War ended with a truce, not a peace treaty. The US-led United Nations Command, Chinese forces and signed the 1953 armistice, to which is not a party.

"I do not know if any joint statement to be reached at the inter-Korean summit would include wording about ending the war, but we certainly hope to be able to include an agreement to end hostile acts between the South and North," the official said.

Such discussions between the two Koreas, and between and the United States, would have been unthinkable at the end of last year, after months of escalating tension, and fear of war, over the North's

But then Kim declared in a New Year's speech his country was "a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power" and called for lower military tension and improved ties with the South. He also said he was considering sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in in February, a visit that began a succession of steps to improve ties.

Pompeo's visit to the North was arranged by South Korean intelligence chief Suh Hoon with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong Chol, and was intended to assess whether Kim was prepared to hold serious talks, a US official said.

Pompeo flew from a U.S. air force base in Osan, south of Seoul, an official with the South's defence ministry said. The South's presidential office declined to comment on the trip.



Amid the diplomatic flurry, CNN reported that Chinese also planned to visit soon, after North Korean leader Kim made a surprise trip last month to China, its major sole ally.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had no information about any Xi visit to



"What I can stress is that China and have a tradition of high level mutual visits," she told reporters.

"China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with North Korea, deepen strategic communications, expand talks and cooperation, and to bring out the important leading role of high-level contact in China- relations." said on Tuesday he backed efforts between North and aimed at ending the state of war.

"People don't realise the Korean War has not ended," told reporters.



"It's going on right now. And they are discussing an end to the war. Subject to a deal, they have my blessing and they do have my blessing to discuss that."

said he believed there was a lot of goodwill in the diplomatic push with North Korea, but added it was possible the summit - first proposed in March and which the president said could take place in late May or early June - may not happen.

If the summit did not happen, the United States and its allies would maintain pressure on through sanctions, he said.

Nevertheless, Pompeo's conversations in had fuelled Trump's belief that productive negotiations were possible, according to a U.S. senior official briefed on the trip.

Meanwhile, the two Korea's have been pressing ahead with preparations for the inter-Korean summit next week.

South Korea's presidential office said they had agreed to broadcast live, for the first time, parts of the summit, including the handshake between the two leaders.