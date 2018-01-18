Koreas warm up for Winter Olympics, to march under common flag at the event

North and South Korean athletes and delegation enter the field together waving a unification flag during the opening ceremonies of the 4th East Asian Games in 2005 Photo: reuters

North and will march jointly under one unified flag during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, the biggest sign yet of a detente after months of tensions over Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program. The statement, made on Wednesday following the third round of talks in just over a week, said the two will form a joint women’s ice hockey team. They will also conduct some activities in North Korea, including a joint cultural event at Mount Geumgang and training for skiers from both countries at the Masikryong ski resort on the east coast. It will be the first time the two have marched together during the opening ceremony of an sporting event since 2007, and the ninth time overall, according to The two haven’t competed under a single banner since 1991. The progress came as U. S Secretary of State warned about the possibility of war, telling fellow top diplomats in Canada that North Korea’s nuclear advancements had brought the world to a “tenuous stage.” President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to maintain maximum pressure on even as reaches out to make the a success.

Tillerson Warns Threat of War Growing Despite Talks

North Korea’s athletes will come to on Feb. 1, with the rest of the delegation arriving on Feb. 7, according to will also send 150 people, including athletes, a cheering squad, reporters and an art troupe to the in March.

The sides have yet to decide who will represent Kim at the Games to be held in the ski resort of Pyeongchang from Feb. 9. Last week, they agreed to allow a 140-member North Korean orchestra to perform concerts in and Gangneung, a vacation city near Pyeongchang.

At an Olympic Committee meeting in Switzerland planned for the weekend, officials will decide on matters such as the number and names of North Korean athletes and Olympic officials, the committee said in a statement last week. It will also decide on participation protocol regarding the flag that will compete under, as well as other matters concerning the anthem, ceremonies and uniforms.

In a sign that the may only be a temporary break from Kim’s threats and push to develop nuclear weapons capable of hitting America, a North Korean state-run newspaper called on to stop its military drills with the US

