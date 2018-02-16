Kremlin rejects US accusation that Russia behind 'NotPetya' cyber attack

JUST IN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he denies Russia was responsible for the ‘NotPetya’ cyber attack last year, after the White House on Thursday joined the British government in accusing Moscow of the attack. In response to a question about the attack, he said he reiterated comments made on Thursday when he said that the allegations by a British official about ‘NotPetya’ attack were groundless and part of a “Russophobic” campaign being conducted in some Western countries. The virus, which the White House said was launched in June 2017 by the Russian military, crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers in countries across the globe.

First Published: Fri, February 16 2018. 22:58 IST

