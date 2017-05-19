Kulbhushan Jadhav case: 'We made a mistake', says Pak media after ICJ order

Media houses in seemed to be questioning the stance of their government after the Court of (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the order of a Pakistani military court to execute former Indian Navy officer over charges of alleged spying.

Pakistan’s The Dawn newspaper published an article “We made a mistake: Criticism at home over decision”, saying the government’s statement that it would not accept ICJ’s jurisdiction in the matter was “weak and damaging”.

Calling the order on Jadhav a setback, many news channels and websites across the border described Pakistan’s approach at the a “mistake”, The Dawn's article said the verdict had triggered “shock and disappointment” in the country.

The Dawn article also quoted a retired judge Shaiq Usmani as saying that had shot itself in the foot. “It’s Pakistan’s mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn’t have attended. They have shot themselves in the foot,” Usmani was quoted as saying.

Usmani also said the case against Jadhav, which started in Pakistan, would continue. “Until the gives it verdict, the case would go on in But he could not be executed until the stay order is there. The proceedings will continue here.”

The Dawn article further said was grossly unprepared for the hearing. London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam told The Dawn that was ill-prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to present its points. “ had 90 minutes of argument but we wasted 40 minutes,” Aslam said.

Aslam was further quoted as saying that he was surprised why concluded its argument in such little time. “I think Khawar Qureshi didn’t consume all the time that was afforded to him,” he added.

People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman also said was ill-prepared to contest case at

ICJ, the United Nation’s highest judicial body, had on Thursday asked to take "all measures" to ensure Jadhav, was not executed till the court delivered its final verdict on the issue.

“ shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings shall inform the Court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present Order,” President Ronny Abraham said while reading out the verdict.

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to assure the safety and to Jadhav.