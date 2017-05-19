TRENDING ON BS
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: 'We made a mistake', says Pak media after ICJ order

The Dawn says Pakistan's refusal to accept ICJ's jurisdiction in the matter was "weak and damaging"

Neha Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Kulbhushan Jadhav
File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'

Media houses in Pakistan seemed to be questioning the stance of their government after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the order of a Pakistani military court to execute former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav over charges of alleged spying.

Pakistan’s The Dawn newspaper published an article “We made a mistake: Criticism at home over ICJ decision”, saying the government’s statement that it would not accept ICJ’s jurisdiction in the matter was “weak and damaging”.

Calling the ICJ order on Jadhav a setback, many news channels and websites across the border described Pakistan’s approach at the ICJ a “mistake”, The Dawn's article said the verdict had triggered “shock and disappointment” in the country.

The Dawn article also quoted a retired Pakistan judge Shaiq Usmani as saying that Pakistan had shot itself in the foot. “It’s Pakistan’s mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn’t have attended. They have shot themselves in the foot,” Usmani was quoted as saying.

Usmani also said the case against Jadhav, which started in Pakistan, would continue. “Until the ICJ gives it verdict, the case would go on in Pakistan. But he could not be executed until the stay order is there. The proceedings will continue here.”

The Dawn article further said Pakistan was grossly unprepared for the international hearing. London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam told The Dawn that Pakistan was ill-prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to present its points. “Pakistan had 90 minutes of argument but we wasted 40 minutes,” Aslam said.

Aslam was further quoted as saying that he was surprised why Pakistan concluded its argument in such little time. “I think Khawar Qureshi didn’t consume all the time that was afforded to him,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman also said Pakistan was ill-prepared to contest Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ.

ICJ, the United Nation’s highest judicial body, had on Thursday asked Pakistan to take "all measures" to ensure Jadhav, was not executed till the court delivered its final verdict on the issue.

Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings shall inform the Court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present Order,” ICJ President Ronny Abraham said while reading out the verdict.

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to assure the safety and justice to Jadhav.

