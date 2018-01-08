Kushner Companies to get subpoenas over use of EB-5 visa programme

US regulators and prosecutors have requested information from the real estate development business run by Jared Kushner’s family over a programme that allows wealthy foreigners to obtain visas for investing in American projects, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.The Securities and Exchange Commission and prosecutors for New York’s Eastern District issued subpoenas to Kushner Companies in May seeking details about its use of the EB-5 program, according to the people who asked not to be named because the requests weren’t public.



is a senior adviser to President Donald and is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who’s also an assistant to the president. Kushner was chief executive officer of Kushner Cos. until he stepped down and divested some of his investments to family members when he joined the administration.

