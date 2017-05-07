Kushner family tries to pitch US visa for Chinese investors

A family member of US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, is hoping to lure investments from wealthy business owners in with the promise of American visas, the media reported.

Nicole Kushner Meyer, Jared Kushner's sister, spoke at an event in Beijing on Saturday where she urged to invest in the development of the 1 Journal Square, a $976.4 million residential and commercial project in New Jersey owned by the family and come to the US on a so-called EB-5 visa, reports CNN.

The allows immigrants a path to a green card if they invest more than $500,000 in a project that creates jobs in the US.

An ad for the event, held at a Ritz-Carlton hotel, said "Invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States".

The has been used by the Trump and businesses in the past.

On Saturday, potential investors in the Kushner project were told they should act quickly because possible policy changes to the EB-5 programme might raise the required minimum investment.

Nicole Kushner Meyer also told the crowd how her grandfather immigrated to the US and built a business from the ground up, reported CNN.

In her address, she also mentioned Jared Kushner's position in the White House.

"In 2008, my brother joined the family company as CEO, and recently moved to Washington to join the administration," she said.

Jared Kushner, who is married to the President's eldest daughter Ivanka, has stepped away from the business since taking office at the White House.

The Beijing event, which was organized by Chinese immigration agency Qiaowai, was open to the public.