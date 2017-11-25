Lahore HC summons Nawaz Sharif, Maryam for misusing official protocol

The Lahore High (LHC) has summoned ousted prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for allegedly misusing official protocol.

The reportedly took a decision to summon Sharif and his daughter on Friday during the hearing of plea seeking to retract official protocol from the former prime minister and his family, the Express Tribune quoted the Express-News, as saying in a report.

The was filed by the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas.

On July 28, The Supreme had disqualified Sharif from holding the office of prime minister and asked the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family in connection with the corruption case against them.

The apex also directed the trial to decide the references within six months.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharif said that no decision of the could separate him from the people of

Addressing a rally in Abbottabad, Sharif said, "The support of the [large] number of people gathered here is proof that no decision of the could separate me and them."

He further said that the people expressed the same support for him in the 2013 general elections.

"If someone thinks I will be defeated, then they are wrong, I'm not the one who is going to be defeated here," Sharif added.

Sharif, his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability