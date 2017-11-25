Lahore HC summons Nawaz Sharif, Maryam for misusing official protocol

-
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for allegedly misusing official protocol.
The court reportedly took a decision to summon Sharif and his daughter on Friday during the hearing of plea seeking to retract official protocol from the former prime minister and his family, the Express Tribune quoted the Express-News, as saying in a report.
The petition was filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas.
On July 28, The Pakistan Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif from holding the office of prime minister and asked the National Accountability Bureau to file references against the Sharif family in connection with the corruption case against them.
The apex court also directed the trial court to decide the references within six months.
Earlier on Sunday, Sharif said that no decision of the court could separate him from the people of Pakistan.
Addressing a rally in Abbottabad, Sharif said, "The support of the [large] number of people gathered here is proof that no decision of the court could separate me and them."
He further said that the people expressed the same support for him in the 2013 general elections.
"If someone thinks I will be defeated, then they are wrong, I'm not the one who is going to be defeated here," Sharif added.
Sharif, his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability court.
