Landslide sweeps over fishing village, kills 40 in northeast DR Congo

A has swept over a on the banks of a lake in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official said on Thursday.



Part of a mountain engulfed "a fisherman's camp after caused a landslide" the deputy governor of Ituri province, Pacifique Keta, told AFP.



He said 40 people were killed in the disaster in the village of Tora on the banks of Lake Albert on Wednesday.It follows devastating floods in the capital of Freetown on Monday that killed some 300 people."Yesterday, we buried 28 bodies and today we will bury 12 more," said Keta.A doctor at the nearby Tshomia hospital, Herve Isamba, said they were treating four people injured in theThe vast country has experienced a number of previous suchIn May 2010, a that swept over the eastern village of Kibiriga killed 19 people: the bodies of 27 were never recovered.In February 2002, about 50 people were found dead after a wave of mud and rocks hit the eastern town of Uvira, submerging about 150 homes.Fishing on Lake Albert is one of the main occupations in Ituri, which borders Uganda.The province, rich in gold deposits, saw several outbreaks of violence during the Second Congo War between 1998 and 2003.That ended with the aid of a French-led military intervention.