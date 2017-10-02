Las Vegas shooting: 2 killed, 24 hurt as gunman opens fire at music concert

A at a music festival on the killed at least two people and injured 24, with 12 people being in critical condition.



police on Monday alerted people to avoid the area near the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's due to reports of an active shooter, media reports said.



Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

UPDATE: Flights in and out of @LASairport have been temporarily halted in response to reported incident on — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017

Please avoid the south end of the Very sad night for https://t.co/1Cwb10fwEC — City of (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran Airport were diverted due to the

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

No further information was immediately known.