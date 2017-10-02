Las Vegas shooting: 2 killed, 24 hurt as gunman opens fire at music concert

JUST IN
At least one gunman is reported to have opened fire at a country music festival taking place at the Strip

Agencies  |  Las Vegas 

Las Vegas Police
Las Vegas Police controlling the situation. Photo: ANI

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least two people and injured 24, with 12 people being in critical condition.

Las Vegas police on Monday alerted people to avoid the area near the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's Strip due to reports of an active shooter, media reports said.
 


 

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. 

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

No further information was immediately known.

 
