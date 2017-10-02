Las Vegas shooting: 2 killed, 24 hurt as gunman opens fire at music concert

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least two people and injured 24, with 12 people being in critical condition.
Las Vegas police on Monday alerted people to avoid the area near the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's Strip due to reports of an active shooter, media reports said.
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
UPDATE: Flights in and out of @LASairport have been temporarily halted in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip.— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 2, 2017
Please avoid the south end of the Strip. Very sad night for Las Vegas. https://t.co/1Cwb10fwEC— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017
VIDEO of Active Shooter at the Tropicana near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas #MandalayBayShooting #LasVegasShooting #LasVegas #MandalayBay #Luxor pic.twitter.com/1UFHQRJX7M— PROGRESSIVES 4 (@Democratic_Rep) October 2, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU