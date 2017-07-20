Lashkar, Jaish terrorists enjoy safe haven, roam freely in Pakistan: US

Flying in the face of Pakistani denials, the US has not minced words in saying how numerous terrorist groups, including the and JeM, continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2016, and how chief Hafiz Saeed, a UN designated terrorist, freely addressed large gatherings.

The US State Department, in its Country Reports on Terrorism, and under the subtitle Terrorist Safe Havens, said: "Numerous terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network (HQN), Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2016."

It said that although is banned in Pakistan, LeT's wings Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FiF) "were able to openly engage in fundraising, including in the capital".

"LeT's chief (a UN-designated terrorist) continued to address large rallies, although, in February 2017, proscribed him under relevant provisions of Schedule Four of the Anti- Act, thus severely restricting his freedom of movement."

It said a 2015 ban on media coverage of Saeed, JuD, and FiF continued and was generally followed by broadcast and print media.

"The Pakistani government did not publicly reverse its December 2015 declaration that neither JuD nor FiF is banned in Pakistan, despite their listing under UN sanctions regimes, although in January 2017, placed both organisations "under observation" pursuant to Schedule Two of the Anti- Act.

"While not a ban, this allows the government to closely scrutinise the activities of both organisations."

It said that on November 11, 2016, Pakistan's National Counterterrorism Authority published its own list of banned organisations that placed the JuD in a separate section for groups that are "Under Observation," but not banned.

continued military operations to eradicate terrorist safe havens in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, although their impact on all terrorist groups was uneven.

Throughout 2016, the government of administered an Exit Control List intended to prevent terrorists from travelling abroad.

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, in an interview in April this year claimed that was not involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack and "in Pakistan, we don't call him a terrorist.

In the beginning of July, a fund-raising campaign was organised in the name of Kashmir by Falah-e-Insaniyat in Rawalakot, Pakistan-administered Kashmir.