Latest Samsung flagship phone, Galaxy S9 set to be unveiled on February 25

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung will unveil its latest flagship: Galaxy S9, on February 25 in Barcelona, the media reported.

The smartphone will be launched at an event called "Unpacked" which will take place a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 kicks off.

"We knew Samsung was saving the reveal of its next flagship smartphone for the MWC conference in Spain which officially runs from February 26 to March 1," The Vague reported on Thursday.

The South Korean tech giant has also posted a short teaser video on Twitter which focuses on the upcoming device's camera.

Following the company's tradition of launching two Galaxy S series flagships together, Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to launch alongside a slightly larger model -- Galaxy S9+.

The smartphones are expected to look very similar to their immensely successful predecessors, the S8 and S8+ which came out in 2017.

A noticeable design change will be a redesign of the fingerprint scanner which was awkwardly positioned on Galaxy S8.

Samsung is reportedly shifting it to a more central position on the smartphone's rear side, which should make it easier to access.

First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 21:43 IST

