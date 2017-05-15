TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Leaders agree to promote WTO style system at the first Belt and Road summit

Thirty heads of state decided to work out a rules based, open, multilateral trading system

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

Leaders at China's Belt and Road summit on Monday agreed to promote a rules-based, open and multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, according to the summit communique.

The 30 heads of states who signed the document, including China, said that they recognized the challenges the world economy faced and welcomed the initiative to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe.

It was important to expanding trade and investment based on a level playing field, they said.

The countries also encouraged all signatories of the Paris climate change agreement to fully implement the accord.

