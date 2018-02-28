Lebanon PM Hariri in Saudi Arabia for 1st visit since strained relations

Lebanese has headed to in his first visit to the kingdom since his now-reversed resignation from late last year in a bizarre sequence of events that deeply strained relations between the two countries. arrived in early today, and is expected to meet the and his powerful His visit followed an invite by a Saudi who visited in Hariri's visit is likely to boost relations with his Saudi backers.

Relations between and Saudi rulers took a major hit last year. reversed his resignation -- submitted from the kingdom -- upon returning to Beirut, saying he reached a domestic deal to distance from regional conflicts. The resignation was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated.