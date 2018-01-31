Let's end visa lottery: Trump pitches for merit-based immigration in speech

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress

President on Wednesday delivered his first to Congress, where he highlighted positive economic developments and touted initiatives such as the Republican tax-cut bill. Trump called on and to set aside their differences in his address. In his speech, Trump vowed to protect American workers and intellectual property through strong enforcement of trade rules. Trump said it is time his country moved fully to a merit-based admission system when approving green cards, because that's the only way to put America first. "It is time to move towards a merit-based immigration system, one that admits people who are skilled, who can contribute to our society, who can love and respect our country," said Trump in his 'State of the Union' address. "A single immigrant can bring indefinite number of immigrants... (this) needs to end." "In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can no longer afford." Here are highlights of his speech: 1. Trump on Tax cut said: About 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses "Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history." A typical family of 4 making $75,000 will see their tax bill reduced by $2,000 -- slashing their tax bill in half. As tax cuts create new jobs, let's invest in workforce development and let's invest in job training, which we need so badly. Let's open great vocational schools so our future workers can learn a craft and realize their full potential." 2. Trump: Time to live the American dream Trump: "This, in fact, is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream. So to every citizen watching at home tonight, no matter where you've been, or where you've come from, this is your time. If you work hard, if you believe in yourself... you can be anything, and together, we can achieve absolutely anything. 3. Trump on repealing Obamacare "We repealed the core of disastrous Obamacare - the individual mandate is now gone." 4. Trump on building safe, proud America "Let us begin by recognizing that the state of our Union is strong because our people are strong. And together, we are building a safe, strong, and proud America." Trump says "African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. 5. Trump touts economic growth in SOTU address "Since the election, we have created 2.4 million new jobs, including 200,000 new jobs in manufacturing alone. Apple has announced plans to invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers. We have ended the war on American Energy -- and we have ended the war on clean coal. We are now an exporter of energy to the world. For many years, companies and jobs were only leaving us. But now, they are roaring back, they are coming back. They want to be where the action is -- they want to be in the United States of America."

6. Trump on judges appointment

"We're appointing judges who will interpret the Constitution as written, including a new Supreme Court Justice, and more circuit court judges than any new administration in the history of our country."

7. Trump speaks on demerits of visa lottery; Boos from Democrats

"Two terrorist attacks in NYC were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration."

booed when Trump claimed that the current system allows “a single immigrant” to bring in “virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives.”

in House chamber audibly groan as Trump criticizes family-based immigration, sometimes called "chain migration," and calls for end to "outdated immigration rules.

Outlining his immigration plan, Trump offered "path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age."

8. Trump on affordable generic drugs

"To speed access to breakthrough cures and affordable generic drugs, last year the FDA approved more new and generic drugs and medical devices than ever before in our history."

9. Trump vows to abolish ISIS

"Last year, I also pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth," Trump said. "One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated very close to 100% of the territory." In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds and hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield, including the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, said Trump.

10. Trump touts low African-American unemployment rate, members of Congressional Black Caucus stare back coldly

Members of Congressional Black Caucus, a group of roughly 49 African-American representatives and senators, didn't applaud as Trump touted low African-American unemployment rate in SOTU address.

The African-American unemployment rate has been on the decline since 2011, long before Trump was in the White House.

11. Drug problem in the US

We lost 64,000 Americans to drug overdoses. My Administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic, Trump said.

12. America has dreams too, says Trump

Trump called on Congress to pass a bill "to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America's friends."

He said, after all 'America has dreams too.'

13. Trump on North Korea, military detention policy

"I just signed an order, prior to walking in, directing Secretary Mattis to reexamine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities in Guantánamo Bay".

"North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland. We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from ever happening."

Trump also paid tribute to the parents of Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after returning from North Korea where he had been imprisoned and brutally treated. He pledged to honor Otto's memory "with total American resolve."

14. Trump promised $1.5 trillion for infrastructure

The called on Congress to pass a $1.5 trillion infrastructure upgrade package, as well as to simplify project approval processes.

15. Trump: Era of economic surrender is over

"The era of economic surrender is over. America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs, and our nation’s wealth,” Trump said Tuesday in his remarks to Congress. “From now on, we expect trading relationships to be fair and to be reciprocal.”

The president promised to “fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones.”