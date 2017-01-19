TRENDING ON BS
China tightens investment controls for state firms
Business Standard

Liaoning faked fiscal data

It raises fresh doubts about the accuracy of China's economic data

Bloomberg 

Photo credit: Wikipedia
Photo credit: Wikipedia

The rust-belt province of Liaoning fabricated fiscal numbers from 2011 to 2014, local officials have said, raising fresh doubts about the accuracy of China’s economic data just days ahead of the release of the nation’s full-year growth report. 

City and county governments in the northwestern region committed fiscal data fraud in the period, Governor Chen Qiufa said at a meeting with provincial lawmakers Tuesday, according to state-run People’s Daily. Fiscal revenues were inflated by at least 20 percent, and some other economic data were also false, the paper said, without specifying categories.

