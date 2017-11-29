JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

No agreement yet on Brexit bill, Irish border: EU's Barnier
Business Standard

Libyan groups loyal to army may have killed dozens in al-Abyar

Bodies of 36 men were found on October 26, near the town of al-Abyar

AP | PTI  |  Cairo 

An international rights group says armed groups loyal to Libya's self-styled national army may have killed dozens of men in a town east of Benghazi.

Human Rights Watch says in a detailed report released today that bodies of 36 men were found on October 26, near the town of al-Abyar. Most were shot in the head.


HRW says relatives of six victims say the men had been arrested on various dates in Benghazi or other areas controlled by forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter who commands the self-styled army.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The North African nation has three rival administrations, but a multitude of militias hold actual power on the ground.

First Published: Wed, November 29 2017. 19:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements