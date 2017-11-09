LinkedIn join hands with Microsoft to help you write a compelling resume

With an aim to help its users craft a compelling resume, has launched a useful feature called Assistant to bring the insights of the professional networking site directly into Word.

After you select your desired role and industry, Assistant will pull insights from millions of member profiles so you can see diverse examples of how professionals in that role describe their work.

"Within Assistant you'll also see relevant job listings from LinkedIn's over 11 million active job openings to jump-start your search.

"Along with job openings, you'll see details of what the job requires, helping you to tailor your to a specific role," said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Within Assistant, users will also see the option to turn on Open Candidates. This feature on quietly signals to recruiters that you are open to new opportunities, and makes you twice as likely to hear from recruiters.

Assistant will be rolling out to Insiders starting this week on Windows and will be generally available to Office 365 subscribers in the coming months, the Microsoft-owned firm said.

