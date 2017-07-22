TRENDING ON BS
16 Afghan police killed in US strike, may have been mistaken for Taliban
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington hanged himself: LA County

41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington's death came a week before the band was due to kick off the US leg of the tour on July 27 in Mansfield. Photo: Reuters

The Los Angeles County coroner has confirmed that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging.

Coroner's office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles, reported Variety.


Bennington was found dead on Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Bennington also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

