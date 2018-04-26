Lionel Messi can trademark name for sports goods, says EU court

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, the record four-time world player of the year, won a over the to his own logo, defeating a Spanish cycling clothing maker who owns the name

The soccer “player’s fame counteracts the visual and phonetic similarities” with the other brand, the General Court, said in a decision in Luxembourg on Thursday.



The judges said should get the trademark for the logo, which consists of an emblem with an M, with the name underneath.

The soccer player has fought since 2011 to get the for the logo which is used for sports clothing and shoes.



has won an court case, meaning that he can register the attached logo as a trademark. (Photo: Twitter)

Jaume Masferrer Coma, the owner of a brand of cycling clothes called Massi, has so far blocked the Argentina national team star, with Coma arguing that he already owned trademarks for his brand and allowing to claim one would cause too much confusion with customers.

The office in Alicante, Spain, had ruled against Messi, who in 2014 challenged this decision at the bloc’s second-highest court.