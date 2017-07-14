List of 2017 Emmy nominations

The 69th Primetime will honour television’s best shows and this year. The awards will be presented in a Sept 17 ceremony. A complete list of nominees can be found here.

Best Comedy

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis, (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard of Lies”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX Networks)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX Networks)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard Of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” ( Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Guest Actress, Drama

Alison Wright, “The Americans” (FX)

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers” (HBO)

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Guest Actor, Drama

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” (Netflix)

BD Wong, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Denis O’Hare, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Guest Actress, Comedy

Wanda Sykes, “black-ish” (ABC)

Carrie Fisher, “Catastophe” (Amazon)

Becky Ann Baker, “Girls” (HBO)

Angela Bassett, “Master Of None” (Netflix)

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Guest Actor, Comedy

Riz Ahmed, “Girls” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Girls” (HBO)

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tom Hanks, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hugh Laurie, “Veep” (HBO)

Animated Program

“Archer” (FX Networks)

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

“Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)” (Disney Channel)

“The Simpsons” (FOX)

“South Park” ( Central)

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Reality Host

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior”)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Writing for a Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“B.A.N.”)

Stephen Glover, “Atlanta” (“Streets On Lock”)

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe, “Master of None” (“Thanksgiving”)

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley” (“Success Failure”)

Billy Kimball, “Veep” (“Georgia”)

David Mandel, “Veep” (“Groundbreaking”)

Writing for a Series

Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields, “The Americans” (“The Soviet Division”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Chicanery”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Assassins”)

Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Offred (Pilot)”)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” (“Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers”)

Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld” (“The Bicameral Mind”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley, “Big Little Lies”

Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo” (“The Law Of Vacant Places”)

Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (“And The Winner Is... (The Oscars Of 1963)”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (“Pilot”)

Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of” (“The Call Of The Wild”)

Directing for a Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“B.A.N.”)

Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley” (“Intellectual Property”)

Morgan Sackett, “Veep” (“Blurb”)

David Mandel, “Veep” (“Groundbreaking”)

Dale Stern, “Veep” (“Justice”)

Directing for a Series

Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul” (“Witness”)

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown” (“Hyde Park Corner”)

Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Offred (Pilot)”)

Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Bridge”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“America First”)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” (“Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers”)

Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld” (“The Bicameral Mind”)

Directing For A Limited Series

Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo” (“The Law Of Vacant Places”)

Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (“And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963)”)

Ron Howard, “Genius” (“Einstein: Chapter One”)

James Marsh, “The Night Of” (“The Art Of War”)

Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of” (“The Beach”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, “Drunk History” (“Hamilton”)

Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (“The (RED) Show”)

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (“Multi-Level Marketing”)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (“Episode 0179”)

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Jimmy Fallon”)

