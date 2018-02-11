Lives being destroyed by mere allegation of domestic abuse: Donald Trump

appeared to side with men accused of domestic abuse or sexual misconduct, saying lives were being "destroyed by a mere allegation" after two White House aides resigned this week amid domestic abuse claims.

In a tweet on Saturday, Trump asked whether "due process" was being given to those accused of wrongdoing and sympathised with their damaged careers and sullied reputations, the Washington Post reported.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused -- life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?" he tweeted.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

On Friday, Trump's speechwriter resigned after his former wife claimed that he was violent and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

He denied the allegations and said "she was the one who victimised him", according to the Washington Post.

The departure of Sorensen, who worked under senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, came two days after Trump's staff secretary Rob Porter quit over allegations of abuse from two former wives.

