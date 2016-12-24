Lockheed CEO tells Trump she will work to drive down cost of F-35

Boeing's F-18 is an older generation aircraft that lacks the stealth capabilities of the F-35

The chief executive of Martin Corp told President-elect on Friday that she was committed to driving down the cost of the company’s F-35 fighter jet, a day after Trump took aim at the cost of the F-35 in a Twitter post.



CEO Marillyn Hewson said she spoke with Trump on Friday afternoon and assured him that she had heard his message “loud and clear” about reducing the cost of the F-35.



Trump, in a tweet posted late on Thursday, suggested that an older aircraft made by rival aerospace company Co could offer a cheaper alternative to the F-35.



“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Martin F-35, I have asked to price-out a comparable Super Hornet!” Trump said.



Hewson, in a statement posted on Twitter, said she had had “a very good conversation” with Trump on Friday.



“I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost down aggressively,” she said in the statement.



shares closed down 1.3% on Friday, nearing their lowest levels since the Nov. 8 election. They were the biggest drag on a basket of defence-related stocks. Boeing’s stock ended near the unchanged mark.



Trump had met with the chief executives of both and on Wednesday.



Boeing’s is an older generation aircraft that lacks the stealth capabilities of the F-35.



One US official said it was impossible to tell what Trump meant by his tweet, given the importance of stealth technology as a way to counter advanced defenses of near-peer states, like Russia or China.



“Somebody needs to ask how he’s going to be able to confront China without aircraft capable of penetrating anti-access and area denial systems, including air defenses,” the official said.



Most defence analysts do not consider the two jets as comparable aircraft.



“Impractical if not irrational,” Richard Safran, a defence analyst at Buckingham Research, said by email. “First, the F/A-18 is a carrier-based naval fighter. Certainly it could not meet the US Marine Corps need for vertical lift. It would not be suitable for the Air Force either — the extra weight of a carrier fighter makes it less than ideal for the Air Force.”



“Unless the rules of physics have changed, you cannot make a non-stealthy, two-engined, carrier-based aircraft from the 1980s into a single-engine, multi-role stealthy fighter from the 2000s,” Vertical Research Partners analysts wrote in a note on Friday.



Still, Trump’s dissatisfaction with the program, which has been dogged by problems while costs have escalated to an estimated $379 billion, is a clear risk for Lockheed. The



F-35 program is a critical sales generator for the company, accounting for 20% of last year’s total revenue of $46.1 billion.



The did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.