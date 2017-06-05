London attack leaves at least 7 dead

British Prime Minister called on Sunday for a stronger response to after three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on and stabbed nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48.

The attack occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit in less than three months. May said the vote would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“It is time to say enough is enough,” the Conservative leader said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” May said, calling for a beefed-up counterterrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offenses and new cyberspace regulations.

A Canadian national was among those killed, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. None of the dead were identified by name. French and Australian authorities said nationals from their countries were among those injured.

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. In March, in a attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.

On Saturday night, police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm (2100 GMT).

Mark Rowley, head of counter-terrorism police, said eight officers had fired about 50 bullets to stop the attackers, who appeared to be suicide bombers because they were wearing what turned out to be fake suicide vests.