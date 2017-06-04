London attack: UK PM Theresa May calls for strict internet regulation

PM said the govt would review its existing counter-terrorism strategy & cyberspace regulation

British Prime Minister on Sunday called for closer regulation of the following a deadly terror attack in London, saying new agreements should be introduced to regulate to prevent the spread of and planning.



The Prime Minister said introducing new rules for would "deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online" and that firms were not currently doing enough.



She said a new approach to tackle is required, including changes that would deny terrorists and sympathisers digital tools used to communicate and plan attacks.



made the comments outside Downing Street in the aftermath of the van and knife attack in central in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.



Three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital last night, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic Bridge before stabbing revellers in a nearby Borough market.



"We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed," May said. "Yet that is precisely what the and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide."



"We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach agreements that regulate to prevent the spread of and planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of online," she said.



The prime minister said the "cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are" as she set out tough measures to tackle in response to the attack.



She said there must be greater regulation of the and that existing online "safe spaces" that allow to "breed" must be eradicated.



The prime minister also said that the government would review its existing counter- strategy and look at increasing sentences for terror offences.



Iain Duncan Smith, the former work and pensions secretary, backed the Prime Minister and suggested that online companies had "avoided" such a clampdown for "too long".



Duncan Smith described the perpetrators of the Bridge attack as "scum" and said companies must do more to limit the spread of material.



He also suggested that the government should consider introducing "in-house incarceration" for terror suspects.



"To make sure the cyber companies no longer allow our children to be able to go through these sites - lots of parents don't know what their children are looking at right now and only the cyber companies, only these big companies that operate on the they need to face up to their responsibilities as well," he said.

