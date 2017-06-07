London Bridge attack: third attacker identified as Youssef Zaghba

Youssef Zaghba, one of the three assailants of Saturday's deadly attack in London, was intercepted last year en route to Syria
and flagged to Britain
as a possible jihadist, Italian
authorities said on Wednesday.
Zaghba, a 22-year-old with dual Moroccan-Italian
nationality, was briefly detained after being stopped at the airport in Bologna, central Italy
in March 2016.
But he never showed up on Britain's radar as someone capable of involvement in the attack on London Bridge, in which seven people were killed. The three attackers smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge
before going on a stabbing spree which ended with them being shot dead by police.
London's Metropolitan Police said Zaghba had not been on their radar before Saturday, despite the Italian
warning. He was not a "police or (intelligence agency) MI5 subject of interest," a spokesman said.
The mayor of Valsamoggia, a municipality near Bologna, said Zaghba was the son of an Italian
mother, Valeria Collina, and a Moroccan father, Mohamed Zaghba, who had separated 18 months ago. Zaghba had been registered at an address in the village of Castello di Serravalle since 2004, as an Italian
living overseas.
"In fact he never lived here," said the mayor, Daniele Ruscigno. "Only the mother lived here. She'd converted to Islam
when she got married and neighbours say she wore a veil."
Neighbours told AFP the mother had moved back to the village, one of five that make up Valsamoggia, 18 months ago, living on the ground floor of a two-storey house in a leafy setting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU