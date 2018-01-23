London gas leak sparks chaos; UP deputy CM Sharma among thousands evacuated

An Indian delegation which was in the UK for the Education World Forum 2018 was among hundreds evacuated from their hotel here after a early Tuesday. The 10-member delegation, which includes Dinesh Sharma, was among who were rushed out in their night clothes from in Charing Cross area of at around 2 am local time. "They have been found alternate accommodation," a from the Indian High Commission in said. The Education Forum, dubbed as the worlds largest gathering of education and skills ministers, was opened on Monday by UK and is set to conclude tomorrow. The programme, which includes speakers from around the world, went ahead as planned on Tuesday. The Fire Brigade said that a main was responsible for the evacuation of the area, which affected around 1,450 people. "We are assisting police on the Strand after a main was discovered using and high levels of were detected in the atmosphere. As a precaution, approximately 1,450 people have been evacuated.

They are from a hotel and a nightclub," a said. "We do not know the cause of the at this stage. It is ongoing and engineers are down at the scene trying to isolate the There are still high readings of in the area. We are working to sort it out as quickly as possible," the noted. said it is working with the fire service and partner agencies to deal with the "A cordon and road closures are in place as a precaution and members of the public/motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time," the said. Two fire engines, 20 fire rescue units and 20 firefighters were sent to the scene. Roads in the area were sealed off and a 150-metre cordon put in place while engineers from the engineers worked on fixing the company said that while it has repaired the leak, it is now doing essential safety checks on the surrounding buildings. Residents who were evacuated were sent to a respite centre at in Whitehall Court, said.