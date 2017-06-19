London: Van hits people near mosque, several injured in 'major incident'

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in the Finsbury Park area of north London and several people are injured, police said today, adding that one person had been arrested.

"Police were called just after 0020 hours (2320 GMT) 18 June to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians," police said in a statement.



The police, who termed the collision a "major incident", are investigating whether it was accidental or deliberate and it is understood that in the crash's initial aftermath armed officers were deployed as a precaution, the Guardian said.

A witness told Sky News that at least ten people were hit by the van.

"There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested," the statement said.





BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

UPDATE: the attack took place outside @MWH_London which is nearby the #FinsburyPark mosque, not outside Finsbury Park mosque itself — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017 The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an umbrella body, said on Twitter: "We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims.

Harun Khan, the head of the MCB, tweeted that the van had "intentionally" run over people leaving night prayers held during the holy month of Ramadan.

The mosque is near Seven Sisters Road, where the accident happened, and was once a notorious hub for radical Islamists but has entirely changed under new management.