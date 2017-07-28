Looking for Harry Potter in Edinburgh

We are standing by the statue of Greyfriars Bobby on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, waiting for a certain “witch”, or “wizard”, to show up. It is a clear day and Greyfriars Bobby, the Sky Terrier who is said to have guarded its owner’s grave for 14 years, until its death in 1872, sits looking into the distance as people keep walking up to it to affectionately stroke its golden nose. The clock strike 3 and lo and behold, she’s there, a “witch” in a pixie cut, complete with the black cape, waving her foldable stool at us, beckoning us ...