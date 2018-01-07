JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China punishes 159,100 people for corruption, indiscipline during 2017

A 'running' TV report: Reporter chasing an aide of Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Losing power: A letter on US freezes aid to Pakistan over terror inaction

US feels threatened by a series of countries, which are turning nuclear and challenging its own global sovereignty

Business Standard 

This refers to your article “US freezes over $-bn military aid to Pakistan over terror inaction” (January 6). It may be recalled that going back to history international politics was once dominated by two major superpowers namely the erstwhile Soviet Union and the US. They benefited both economically and politically by holding divergent approaches to global conflicts. However, with the break up of the Soviet Union in 1991, the US has not exactly benefited either economically or politically as per its anticipations. 

Pakistan, which was once its staunch political ally and purchaser of its arms and ammunition is today being recognised by the US as a terror threat compelling it to rethink its political and defence strategy. The freezing of US military aid to Pakistan is more an act of defence than one of aggression. 

Further the US feels threatened by a series of countries, which are turning nuclear and challenging its own global sovereignty. It is today not just a global superpower but only one of a series of superpowers and cannot afford to take a non-aligned political stance in global conflicts. It also faces its own internal economic problems like increased immigration of foreign citizens affecting its employment requirements. 

Accordingly, the US has to first exercise internal fiscal prudence to ensure economic self sufficiency before eyeing external commercial and political gains. The benefit to the international community in terms of safety and security is therefore an indirect gain in this regard.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements