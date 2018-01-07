Losing power: A letter on US freezes aid to Pakistan over terror inaction

This refers to your article “ freezes over $-bn military aid to over inaction” (January 6). It may be recalled that going back to history politics was once dominated by two major superpowers namely the erstwhile and the They benefited both economically and politically by holding divergent approaches to global conflicts. However, with the break up of the in 1991, the has not exactly benefited either economically or politically as per its anticipations.

Pakistan, which was once its staunch political ally and purchaser of its arms and ammunition is today being recognised by the as a threat compelling it to rethink its political and defence strategy. The freezing of military aid to is more an act of defence than one of aggression.

Further the feels threatened by a series of countries, which are turning nuclear and challenging its own global sovereignty. It is today not just a global superpower but only one of a series of superpowers and cannot afford to take a non-aligned political stance in global conflicts. It also faces its own internal economic problems like increased immigration of foreign citizens affecting its employment requirements.

Accordingly, the has to first exercise internal fiscal prudence to ensure economic self sufficiency before eyeing external commercial and political gains. The benefit to the community in terms of safety and security is therefore an indirect gain in this regard.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number