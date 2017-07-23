TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Forget $10,000 watches, there's money in $2,000 handbags
Business Standard

Louis Vuitton opens China e-tail store

Louis Vuitton began selling online in France in 2005 and has expanded to 11 countries

Robert Williams | Bloomberg 

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Louis Vuitton has launched an e-commerce service in China, seeking to capitalise on a rebound in the world’s largest luxury-goods market, where online sales have been dominated by local internet giants.

The site will let customers buy Louis Vuitton leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, luggage and perfume, the LVMH-owned brand said in a statement. The site will cover 12 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with others to be added later.

China is driving a rebound in luxury sales after a multi-year downturn prompted by a crackdown on corruption, with LVMH, Hermes International, Kering and others reporting strong gains this year.  

Louis Vuitton began selling online in France in 2005 and has expanded to 11 countries, after the Chinese site went live Thursday.

E-commerce in China has been dominated by local operators such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com. Louis Vuitton said customers will be able to use Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings ’s WeChat online payment mechanisms on its site.

Bloomberg

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements