Louis Vuitton opens China e-tail store

has launched an service in China, seeking to capitalise on a rebound in the world’s largest luxury-goods market, where online sales have been dominated by local internet giants.

The site will let customers buy leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, luggage and perfume, the LVMH-owned brand said in a statement. The site will cover 12 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, with others to be added later.

is driving a rebound in luxury sales after a multi-year downturn prompted by a crackdown on corruption, with LVMH, Hermes International, Kering and others reporting strong gains this year.

began selling online in France in 2005 and has expanded to 11 countries, after the Chinese site went live Thursday.

in has been dominated by local operators such as and JD.com. said customers will be able to use Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings ’s WeChat online payment mechanisms on its site.