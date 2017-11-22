Low demand? Air China suspends flights between Beijing and Pyongyang

has suspended flights to North Korea, further limiting the secretive state's links with the outside world, in what the said was a business decision with no political motives.



The suspension comes shortly after US President visited and pressed his counterpart Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear programme.



sent a special envoy, Song Tao, to the North last week but his four-day trip ended with no direct statement on the crisis, after Pyongyang's series of nuclear and missile tests triggered a global alarm.last cancelled flights to in April, citing low customer demand, but resumed them soon after.A customer service representative for the airline said there were no flights scheduled for the to route through June.has denied any political motives behind its flag carrier's suspension of the route."The airliners just work out their own operation plans based on the state of operation and the market," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the apparent move.Passengers flying from to are now left with just three regularly scheduled flights each week, on the North Korean state airline Air Koryo.Air Koryo also operates flights from the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang to Pyongyang, though it halted flights from the Chinese border city of Dandong earlier this year.is Pyongyang's only major ally and biggest trade partner, though in August said it would abide by new UN sanctions which heavily curtail the North's exports of its most profitable goods.The US on Tuesday unveiled new sanctions targeting North Korean shipping and Chinese traders doing business with Pyongyang, again raising the pressure on the pariah state to abandon its nuclear programme.