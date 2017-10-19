Lufthansa builds a connect with entrepreneurs

It is not often that you come across an airline operator running a start-up programme. But German major Lufthansa has been doing it for a few years now, stepping up the effort recently. The aim is to go beyond mass-media advertising, building long-term relationships with its target audience, which includes entrepreneurs. Conceived and developed in partnership with TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), the initiative has brought together over 150,000 small and medium enterprises over the years. The unique one-day event offers start-ups the much-needed exposure, interaction ...