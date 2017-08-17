Lufthansa may buy majority of insolvent Air Berlin's aircraft

Germany's is in talks to buy a majority of insolvent Air Berlin's aircraft, with the backing of Berlin, which is pushing for a national aviation champion, media reports said on Thursday.

Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline, filed for protection on Tuesday after shareholder Airways withdrew funding following years of losses.

The insolvency comes as many Germans enjoy summer holidays, and just ahead of a September general election, both factors which have put pressure on the to help minimise travel disruptions and job losses.

granted a bridging loan of 150 million euros ($175.5 million) to allow the airline to keep its planes in the air for three months and secure the jobs of its 7,200 workers in Germany while buyers for its assets are found.

Air Berlin's demise offers and rivals a chance to acquire slots at airports such as Tegel and Duesseldorf, with Germany's largest airline keen to defend its domestic position against expansion by low-cost rival

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper cited company sources as saying that wants to take on as many as 90 of Air Berlin's roughly 140 planes, including the 38 aircraft that it is already leasing from Germany's second-biggest carrier and all of the planes in its Niki division.

Chief Executive (CEO) is due to hold talks with Air Berlin's administrator and its management on Friday, the newspaper said. declined to comment on the report.

However, a senior official stating on Thursday that the assets of insolvent could not be bought by any one competitor due to regulatory reasons.

"It is quite clear that there won't be a takeover of by a single airline," Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig told German media group Funke. "This is necessary and correct for antitrust and competitive reasons," he added.

CEO said earlier that the carrier was in talks with three aviation firms and aimed to strike deals with at least two of them by the end of September.

He declined to say in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung which other than were part of the talks, saying only that they were "sufficiently large to offer a secure future and are interested in keeping Germany as a base of operations".

Safe landings

RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), a group which represents German newspapers, cited government sources as saying that Lufthansa, its budget carrier Eurowings and Condor would likely snap up Air Berlin's most valuable landing slots.

It said a few slots could also go to Ryanair, which has filed a complaint with German and European Union competition authorities over the insolvency process, which its chief executive describes as a "conspiracy".

A source has said easyJet was also part of the negotiations, and Thomas Cook's German airline Condor said it was ready to play "an active role" in restructuring.

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt backed to buy a major portion of Air Berlin's assets, saying the country needed a "national champion" in aviation.

"That is why it is urgently necessary that can take over significant parts of Air Berlin," he told daily Rheinische Post.