Luxottica, Essilor agree on a $49-bn merger

Italy’s and France’s have agreed a 46-billion euros ($49 billion) merger deal to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with revenues of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, one of Europe’s largest cross-border tie-ups, brings together Luxottica, the world’s top spectacles maker with brands such as Oakley and Ray Ban, with Essilor, the world’s leading manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses.

Under the terms of the merger, Luxottica’s 81-year old founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, will take a stake of between 31 and 38 per cent in the merged group through his family holding Delfin, becoming the biggest shareholder in the company. will contribute its 62 per cent stake in at a ratio of one share in the Italian group for every 0.461 shares. The French lens maker, in turn, will launch a mandatory exchange offer on all remaining shares, at the same ratio, with the aim of delisting Luxottica’s shares.

Del Vecchio, who two years ago returned at the helm of after a decade out of the limelight, will be the chief executive officer (CEO) and executive chairman of the merged company that will be called and be listed in Paris.

Chairman and CEO, Hubert Sagnières, will be executive vice-chairman and deputy CEO of with the same powers as the chairman and CEO.

and Essilor, which have a market value of around 24 billion euros and 22 billion euros respectively, had already explored a possible tie-up a few years ago.

said in September 2014 discussions had taken place 18 months earlier but were dropped due to a number of reasons including shareholding governance issues.

The fast-growing eyewear market was valued at around $100 billion in 2015, according to US-based market consulting company Grand View Research. It is expected to keep expanding at a healthy pace in coming years because of an ageing population as well as increasing awareness about eye care and vision problems, with Latin America and Asia seen as key markets for growth.

has been dogged by management upheaval in recent years, raising questions over Del Vecchio’s succession plans and strategy. Some insiders have said a merger could help settle such issues.

announced a year ago the departure of its third chief executive in 17 months when Adil Mehboob-Khan, a former Procter & Gamble executive, stepped down and Del Vecchio tightened his grip on the group by taking on executive powers.