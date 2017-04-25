LVMH's Bernard Arnault to take full control of Christian Dior

French billionaire will combine the fashion brand with his luxury goods group as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests, a restructuring long demanded by other investors.

Under a series of complex transactions, will buy the Couture brand from the holding company for 6.5 billion euros, including debt.

That will unite the 70 year old fashion label worn by film stars from Grace Kelly and to and with the perfume and beauty business already owned by

The Arnault family, which holds a 47 per cent stake in LVMH, will also offer to buy the 25.9 per cent of the holding company it does not already own for about 260 euros per share, a premium of 15 per cent over Monday's closing price.

shares rose three per cent to a record high of 223 euros as investors and analysts welcomed the deals, which Arnault said would boost earnings at its fashion and leather goods division. Dior shares jumped 13 per cent to a new high of 256 euros.

"This is a good acquisition for in our view given the strong brand of Christian Dior, good use of its balance sheet and it reunites the brand with the very profitable perfume operation that operates," Barclays analysts wrote in a research note.

The Dior holding company owns 41 per cent of the group and 100 per cent of Couture, the home of the Lady Dior handbag.

Arnault's family company will offer 172 euros per share and 0.192 Hermes shares for each Dior holding company share. It will also offer all-cash and all-share alternatives.

Arnault has a stake of about eight per cent in luxury group Hermes, and its shares fell about five per cent on the prospect of more of the stock coming to the market.

The transactions "will allow the simplification of the structures, long requested by the market, and the strengthening of LVMH's Fashion and Leather Goods division," Arnault said in a statement.

said the overall deal would boost earnings per share within the first year of its completion, with the transactions expected to close during the second half of 2017.